    Progressive, Fastenal fall; Newmont, Freeport-McMoRan rise

    April 13, 2023 GMT

    NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday:

    Delta Air Lines Inc., down 37 cents to $33.37.

    The airline reported weak first-quarter earnings.

    Fastenal Co., down 22 cents to $52.34.

    The distributor of bolts and nails reported weak first-quarter revenue.

    International Business Machines Corp., down 64 cents to $127.90.

    The technology company is reportedly considering selling its unit that operates the Weather Channel app and website.

    Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc., down $1.10 to $7.21.

    The hunting and camping retailer gave investors a disappointing earnings forecast.

    Rent the Runway Inc., down 14 cents to $3.01.

    The fashion rental service gave investors a weak revenue forecast.

    Progressive Corp., down $9.94 to $138.21.

    The insurer’s first-quarter profit fell short of analysts’ forecasts.

    Newmont Corp., up $1.31 to $51.02.

    The gold producer gained ground along with rising prices for the precious metal.

    Freeport-McMoRan Inc., up $1.98 to $42.95.

    The copper miner’s stock rose along with the metal’s price.

