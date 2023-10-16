CVS Health, Lululemon rise; Vista Outdoor, Henry Schein fall, Monday, 10/16/2023
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Monday:
News Corp. (NWSA), up 67 cents to $21.58.
Investment firm Starboard Value is reportedly going to push for changes at the parent company of the Wall Street Journal.
Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU), up $38.90 to $416.59.
The athletic apparel company will replace Activision Blizzard in the S&P 500 index.
CVS Health Corp. (CVS), up $1.15 to $72.69.
The drugstore operator gained ground as rival Rite Aid filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.
Vista Outdoor Inc. (VSTO), down $7.97 to $24.83.
The firearms manufacturer gave investors a disappointing financial update and is selling its sporting products business.
E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (ETWO), up 64 cents to $3.09.
Elliott Management is reportedly considering buying the supply chain management software company.
Albemarle Corp. (ALB), up $4.23 to $167.61.
The specialty chemicals company withdrew its buyout proposal for Liontown Resources.
Charles Schwab Corp. (SCHW), up $2.58 to $53.91.
The broker and financial advisory beat analysts’ third-quarter earnings forecasts.
Henry Schein Inc. (HSIC), down $1.54 to $71.81.
The health care products maker disclosed a cybersecurity incident that disrupted some business operations.