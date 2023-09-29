Dianne Feinstein
Business

Nike, Amicus Therapeutics rise; Vail Resorts, Hess fall, Friday, 9/29/2023

 
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Friday:

Nike Inc., up $5.99 to $95.62.

The sportswear giant reported strong fiscal first-quarter earnings.

Amicus Therapeutics Inc., up 30 cents to $12.16.

U.S. regulators approved the biotechnology company’s Pompe disease treatment Pombiliti.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp., up 31 cents to $13.84.

The maker of golf equipment gave investors an encouraging production update following a fire last week.

Opko Health Inc., up 10 cents to $1.60.

The biopharmaceutical company announced a contract with the U.S. for antibody research and development.

Vail Resorts Inc., down $20.36 to $221.89.

The ski resort operator’s fiscal fourth-quarter loss was bigger than Wall Street expected.

BlackRock Inc., up $1.25 to $646.49.

CEO Larry Fink reportedly said the investment firm is open to more acquisitions.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc., up 94 cents to $13.35.

Bain Capital is reportedly considering buying the auto insurance software company.

Hess Corp., down $3.64 to $153.

Energy stocks fell as crude oil prices slipped.