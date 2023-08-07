FILE - Rapper Tory Lanez performs at HOT 97 Summer Jam 2018 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. Three years have passed since hip-hop superstar Megan Thee Stallion was shot multiple times by rapper Lanez in Los Angeles following a summer pool party at the home of Kylie Jenner. On Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, Lanez is scheduled to be sentenced, following his December conviction on three felony charges. (Photo by Scott Roth/Invision/AP, File)
Business

Sovos Brands, Elanco Animal Health rise; Tyson Foods, Gogo fall, Monday, 8/7/2023

 
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Monday:

Sovos Brands Inc. (SOVO), up $4.50 to $22.52.

Campbell Soup is buying the maker of Rao’s pasta sauces in a deal worth about $2.7 billion.

Veritiv Corp. (VRTV), up $28.09 to $169.30.

Clayton, Dubilier & Rice is buying the distributor of packaging and printing supplies.

Viatris Inc. (VTRS), up 71 cents to $11.30.

The generic drugmaker reported strong second-quarter earnings and revenue.

Elanco Animal Health Inc. (ELAN), up 88 cents to $12.53.

The maker of animal health products beat analysts’ second-quarter profit forecasts.

Sage Therapeutics Inc. (SAGE), down $18.78 to $17.32.

The biopharmaceutical company received a disappointing regulatory update for a potential depressive disorder drug.

Gogo Inc. (GOGO), down $2.52 to $12.86.

The in-flight internet provider trimmed its revenue forecast for the year.

Tyson Foods Inc. (TSN), down $3.34 to $53.12.

The meatpacker reported weak fiscal third-quarter financial results.

Freshpet Inc. (FRPT), up $6.90 to $80.64.

The pet food maker beat analysts’ second-quarter earnings forecasts.