Bank of America, Novartis rise; Masimo falls, Tuesday, 7/18/2023
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Tuesday.
Bank of America Corp., up $1.30 to $30.70.
The bank reported strong second-quarter financial results.
Synchrony Financial, up 66 cents to $36.17.
The consumer credit company beat Wall Street’s second-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.
Novartis AG, up $4.52 to $103.46.
The drugmaker reported strong second-quarter financial results.
Masimo Corp., down $29.43 to $117.73.
The medical technology company gave investors a disappointing financial update.
Charles Schwab Corp., up $7.37 to $66.01.
The financial services company reported strong second-quarter financial results.
Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc., up $25.69 to $2,153.20.
The Mexican food chain is expanding into the Middle East as part of a broader international expansion plan.
Morgan Stanley, up $5.57 to $91.94.
The investment bank beat analysts’ second-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.
Bank of New York Mellon Corp., up $1.79 to $45.33.
The investment bank beat Wall Street’s second-quarter earnings forecasts.