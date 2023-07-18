FILE - In this July 7, 2019, file photo, the United States players hold the trophy as they celebrate winning the Women's World Cup final soccer match against The Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France. The 2023 Women's World Cup will be spread across nine cities in Australia and New Zealand. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco, File)
Bank of America, Novartis rise; Masimo falls, Tuesday, 7/18/2023

 
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Tuesday.

Bank of America Corp., up $1.30 to $30.70.

The bank reported strong second-quarter financial results.

The U.S. flag flies over the side entrance to the New York Stock Exchange in New York Tuesday, July 18, 2023. Stocks of several financial titans are leading Wall Street higher Tuesday following some mixed reports on the economy. (AP Photo/J. David Ake)
Stock market today: Wall Street’s AI frenzy and strong bank profits send stocks higher
Wall Street’s frenzy around artificial intelligence helped pushed stocks to their best level in more than 15 months.
File - A customer uses an ATM at a Bank of America location in San Francisco, Monday, April 24, 2023. Bank of America is being ordered to pay more than $100 million to customers for double-dipping on some fees imposed on customers, withholding reward bonuses explicitly promised to credit card customers, and misappropriating sensitive personal information to open accounts without customer knowledge or authorization. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)
Bank of America hit with $250M in fines and refunds for ‘double-dipping’ fees and fake accounts
Bank of America must reimburse customers more than $100 million and pay $150 million in fines for “double-dipping” on overdraft fees, withholding reward bonuses on credit cards and opening accounts without customer consent.

Synchrony Financial, up 66 cents to $36.17.

The consumer credit company beat Wall Street’s second-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.

Novartis AG, up $4.52 to $103.46.

The drugmaker reported strong second-quarter financial results.

Masimo Corp., down $29.43 to $117.73.

The medical technology company gave investors a disappointing financial update.

Charles Schwab Corp., up $7.37 to $66.01.

The financial services company reported strong second-quarter financial results.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc., up $25.69 to $2,153.20.

The Mexican food chain is expanding into the Middle East as part of a broader international expansion plan.

Morgan Stanley, up $5.57 to $91.94.

The investment bank beat analysts’ second-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.

Bank of New York Mellon Corp., up $1.79 to $45.33.

The investment bank beat Wall Street’s second-quarter earnings forecasts.