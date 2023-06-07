Dave & Buster’s, Vera Bradley rise; Campbell Soup, Calavo Growers fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes Wednesday at midday:

Campbell Soup Co. (CPB), down $3.18 to $47.41.

The maker of canned soup, Pepperidge Farm cookies and V8 juice gave investors a disappointing profit forecast.

Wayfair Inc. (W), up $1 to $50.44.

The online home goods retailer gave investors an encouraging business update.

United Natural Foods Inc. (UNFI), down $4.80 to $22.77.

The organic and specialty foods distributor slashed its profit forecast for the year.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (PLAY), up $7 to $40.74.

The restaurant and arcade chain reported strong first-quarter earnings.

Yext Inc. (YEXT), up $3.49 to $13.09.

The software developer raised its profit forecast for the year.

Stitch Fix Inc. (SFIX), up $1.28 to $4.96.

The online clothing styling service beat Wall Street’s fiscal third-quarter financial forecasts.

Calavo Growers Inc. (CVGW), down $1.84 to $31.18.

The avocado grower’s fiscal second-quarter earnings and revenue fell short of analysts’ forecasts.

Vera Bradley Inc. (VRA), up $1.01 to $6.25.

The handbag and accessories company beat analysts’ first-quarter earnings forecasts.