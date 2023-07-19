Armed New Zealand police officers stand outside a hotel housing a team from the FIFA Women's World Cup in the central business district following a shooting in Auckland, New Zealand, Thursday, July 20, 2023. New Zealand police are responding to reports that a gunman has fired shots in a building in downtown Auckland. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
Carvana, Constellation Brands rise; Omnicom, ASML Holding fall, Wednesday, 7/19/2023

 
Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Wednesday:

Carvana Co., up $16 to $55.80.

The used car retailer announced a comprehensive debt restructuring deal.

ASML Holding N.V., down $41.25 to $715.78.

The semiconductor equipment supplier warned of caution from chipmakers and a delayed recovery.

Omnicom Group Inc., down $10.14 to $87.78.

The advertising company reported weak second-quarter revenue and warned of economic uncertainty.

Constellation Brands Inc., up $13.60 to $267.93.

The wine, liquor and beer company announced new board members and an information sharing deal with Elliott Investment Management.

M&T Bank Corp., up $3.34 to $138.10.

The bank’s second-quarter earnings and revenue beat analysts’ forecasts.

VMware Inc., up $8.21 to $166.69.

Broadcom moved closer to buying the cloud technology company after clearing a regulatory hurdle in Britain.

Elevance Health Inc., up $19.52 to $463.21.

The health insurer reported strong fiscal second-quarter financial results and raised its profit forecast.

Toll Brothers Inc., down 64 cents to $81.98.

Homebuilders slipped after a report on home construction fell short of economists’ forecasts.