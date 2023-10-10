Israel-Hamas war
PepsiCo, Palantir rise; Neogen, Akero Therapeutics fall, Tuesday, 10/10/2023

 
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Tuesday:

PepsiCo Inc. (PEP), up $2.38 to $163.74.

The beverage and snack giant raised its profit forecast for the year.

Neogen Corp. (NEOG), down 20 cents to $16.76.

Other news
FILE - Bottles of Diet Pepsi Wild Cherry are displayed at a market in Pittsburgh on Jan. 26, 2023. PepsiCo's revenue rose 7% in the third quarter despite lower demand as the company continued to hike prices. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
PepsiCo hikes prices by double digits for the 7th consecutive quarter and profits jump 14%
File - Diet Pepsi Wild Cherry is displayed at a market in Pittsburgh on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
PepsiCo raises 2023 profit expectations as price hikes offset falling sales volume

The maker of medical testing kits reported disappointing fiscal first-quarter financial results.

Truist Financial Corp. (TFC), up $1.88 to $29.31.

The banking company is reportedly considering selling its insurance brokerage unite to Stone Point.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR), up 45 cents to $18.06.

The data-mining technology company was awarded a new contract with the U.S. Army.

Unity Software Inc. (U), up $1.16 to $30.86.

The video-gaming software company said CEO John Riccitiello is retiring.

Akero Therapeutics Inc. (AKRO), down $32.90 to $15.64.

Investors were disappointed by the drug developer’s latest update on a potential liver condition treatment.

PGT Innovations Inc. (PGTI), up $5.62 to $31.82.

The maker of windows and doors reportedly rejected a buyout offer from Miter Brands.

APA Corp. (APA), down 15 cents to $39.02.

Energy stocks lagged the broader market as crude oil prices slipped.