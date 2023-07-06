Emergency service workers gather outside damaged buildings as search for victims continues following a Russian missile attack in Lviv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Mykola Tys)
Russia-Ukraine war
This photo, taken in New York, Thursday, July 6, 2023, shows Meta's new app Threads. Meta has unveiled an app called Threads to rival Twitter, targeting users looking for an alternative to the social media platform owned — and frequently changed — by Elon Musk. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Meta launches Twitter alternative Threads
Walt Nauta, left, a valet to former President Donald Trump who is charged with helping the ex-president hide classified documents the Justice Department wanted back, arrives for his arraignment along with defense attorney Stanley Woodward, at the James Lawrence King Federal Justice Building in Miami, Thursday, July 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Trump’s valet pleads not guilty
In this image taken from video, smoke rises from a cargo ship early Thursday, July 6, 2023, in the port of Newark, New Jersey. Two firefighters were killed battling the blaze that began when cars caught fire deep inside the ship carrying 5,000 cars at the port, Newark's fire chief said. (WABC-TV via AP)
2 NJ firefighters die battling cargo ship blaze
FILE - Jwan Yosef, left, and Ricky Martin appear at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif., on March 27, 2022. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Ricky Martin announces divorce
Business

Genius Sports rises; JetBlue, Vimeo fall, Thursday, 7/6/2023

 
Share

NEW YORK (AP) —

Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Thursday.

Genius Sports Ltd. (GENI), up $1.12 to $6.93.

Other news
FILE - Cargo ships are seen lined up outside the Port of Los Angeles, Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, in Los Angeles. Maritime nations are finalizing a plan Thursday, July 6, 2023, to slash emissions from the shipping industry to net zero by around 2050 but experts warn the deal falls well short of what’s needed to prevent climate catastrophe. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)
Nations set to agree on shipping emissions cuts but fall short of aligning with climate goals
Maritime nations have been finalizing a plan Thursday to slash emissions from the shipping industry to net zero by close to 2050 but experts warn the deal falls well short of what’s needed to prevent climate catastrophe.
This photo, taken in New York, Thursday, July 6, 2023, shows Meta's new app Threads. Meta unveiled the app to rival Twitter, targeting users looking for an alternative to the social media platform owned — and frequently changed — by Elon Musk. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
What is Threads? All your questions about Meta’s new Twitter rival, answered
Threads, Meta’s text-based app seemingly built to rival Twitter, is live. The app, billed as the text version of Meta’s photo-sharing platform Instagram, became available Wednesday night to users in more than 100 countries and millions signed up within its first hours.
FILE - This undated image provided by OceanGate Expeditions in June 2021 shows the company's Titan submersible. OceanGate, the company that owned the submersible that fatally imploded on its way to explore the wreck of the Titanic said Thursday, July 6, 2023 it has suspended operations. (OceanGate Expeditions via AP, File)
OceanGate, owner of the submersible that imploded during a dive to the Titanic, suspends operations
The company that owned a submersible that imploded on its way to explore the wreck of the Titanic says it has suspended operations.
FILE - NioCorp Chief Operating Officer Scott Honan tells a group of investors during a tour of the site on Oct. 6, 2021, about the plans for a proposed mine near Elk Creek in southeast Nebraska. The company that wants to build a mine in southeast Nebraska has signed a deal with a major automaker to sell the rare earth elements it hopes to produce to help Stellantis make more electric vehicles. NioCorp announced the tentative deal Thursday, July 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Josh Funk, File)
Carmaker Stellantis signs deal with firm seeking to mine in Nebraska for rare earths needed in EVs
The company that wants to mine for critical minerals in southeast Nebraska has signed a deal with Stellantis, giving the automaker access to the rare earth elements used to produce high-powered magnets needed for its electric vehicles.

The sports data and technology company extended its partnership with the NFL.

JetBlue Airways Corp. (JBLU), down 61 cents to $8.73.

JetBlue will end a partnership with American Airlines in the Northeast to try and salvage its proposed purchase of Spirit Airlines.

Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL), down $2 to $119.75.

Google’s parent company is reportedly delaying the release of a custom phone chip.

Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM), down $4.39 to $102.52.

The energy company warned that weaker gas prices and margins could impact its second-quarter financial results.

Bank of America Corp. (BAC), down 86 cents to $28.22.

The bank raised its quarterly dividend.

Vimeo Inc. (VMEO), down 34 cents $3.70.

Anjali Sud is resigning as the online video software and services company’s CEO.

Meta Platforms Inc. (META), up 14 cents to $294.51.

Facebook’s parent company unveiled an app called Threads to rival Twitter.

Coty Inc. (COTY), down 47 cents to $12.05.

Investors were disappointed by the beauty products company’s latest update.