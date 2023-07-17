FILE - A helicopter drops water to stop fire on Crimean Bridge connecting Russian mainland and Crimean peninsula over the Kerch Strait, in Kerch, on Oct. 8, 2022. Traffic on the key bridge connecting Crimea to Russia’s mainland has been halted amid reports of explosions. The governor of Crimea, which was annexed by Russia in 2014, announced the closure early Monday, July 17, 2023, but did not specify the reason.(AP Photo, File)
BridgeBio, Sony rise; Rivian, Ford fall, Monday, 7/17/2023

 
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Monday.

Tesla Inc., up $9 to $290.38.

Elon Musk’s ballyhooed Cybertruck rolled off the assembly line nearly two years behind the original schedule.

BridgeBio Pharma Inc., up $13.82 to $32.04.

The drug developer gave investors an encouraging update on a potential heart disease treatment.

Travere Therapeutics Inc., up 56 cents to $15.87.

The biopharmaceutical company is selling several liver disease drugs to Mirium Pharmaceuticals.

Sony Group Corp., up $1.18 to $93.57.

The PlayStation maker will still have the Call of Duty video game series on its console after rival Microsoft buys its publisher Activision Blizzard.

Ford Motor Co., down 89 cents to $14.09.

The automaker lowered the sticker price on its F-150 Lightning electric pickup.

Paramount Global, down 60 cents to $15.36.

The media and entertainment company’s parent, National Amusements, is reportedly talking with creditors as it faces financial risks.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc., down 62 cents to $40.46.

The copper mining company slipped along with prices for the base metal.

Rivian Automobile Inc., down 83 cents to $23.99.

The electric truck maker faces increased competition from rival Tesla.