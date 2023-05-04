Ball, Royal Caribbean rise; Qualcomm, Planet Fitness fall
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday:
Ball Corp., up $7 to $59.26.
The maker of aluminum drink cans’ first-quarter earnings beat analysts’ forecasts.
Arconic Corp., up $6.38 to $28.93.
Apollo Global Management is buying the industrial parts maker.
SolarEdge Technologies Inc., up $17.40 to $281.22.
The solar power technology company beat Wall Street’s first-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.
Qualcomm Inc., down $6.25 to $106.58.
The chipmaker gave investors a weak profit and revenue forecast.
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd., up $4.80 to $71.88.
The cruise line operator reported encouraging first-quarter financial results.
Planet Fitness Inc., down $13.26 to $68.29.
The gym chain reported disappointing first-quarter earnings and revenue.
Paramount Global, down $6.49 to $16.40.
The owner of CBS and Paramount Pictures reported weak first-quarter financial results and cut its dividend.
Shopify Inc., up $11.03 to $57.30.
The e-commerce company is selling most of its logistics business to San Francisco-based Flexport, and announced layoffs.