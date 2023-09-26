Hunter Biden vs Rudy Giuliani
Cintas, United Natural Foods fall; Ferguson rises, Tuesday, 9/26/2023

 
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Tuesday:

Ferguson Plc. (FERG), up $5.73 to $156.84.

The plumbing and heating products supplier reported strong fiscal fourth-quarter financial results.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI), down 9 cents to $3.92.

Liberty Media proposed a merger deal with the satellite radio company.

Thor Industries Inc. (THO), up 51 cents to $95.33.

The recreational vehicle maker reported strong fiscal fourth-quarter financial results.

United Natural Foods Inc. (UNFI), down $4.53 to $14.39.

The organic and specialty foods distributor gave investors a weak earnings forecast for the year.

Theratechnologies Inc. (THTX), down 20 cents to $1.89.

The metabolic disorder drug company tightened the revenue forecast for its fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS), down 77 cents to $153.54.

The package delivery service plans to hire more than 100,000 workers for the holiday rush this season.

TD Synnex Corp. (SNX), down $4.23 to $97.68.

The high-tech contractor reported weak fiscal third-quarter revenue.

Cintas Corp. (CTAS) down $22.61 to $482.91.

The uniform rental company’s earnings forecast disappointed investors.