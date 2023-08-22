Lowe’s Fabrinet rise; Macy’s Canadian Solar fall, Tuesday, 8/22/2023

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Tuesday:

Lowe’s Companies Inc. (LOW), up $7.86 to $225.45.

The home-improvement retailer beat analysts’ second-quarter financial forecasts.

Baidu Inc. (BIDU), up $4.67 to $129.59.

The Chinese internet search company reported strong second-quarter earnings.

Fabrinet (FN), up $31.71 to $148.49.

The technology manufacturer beat Wall Street’s fiscal fourth-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.

Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc. (DKS), down $35.53 to $111.51.

The sporting goods retailer cut its profit forecast for the year.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. (BJ), down $1.98 to $67.76.

The wholesale membership chain reported disappointing second-quarter revenue.

Wolfspeed Inc. (WOLF), up $1.34 to $45.82.

The maker of silicon carbide microchips is selling its radio frequency business.

Macy’s Inc. (M), down $1.95 to $12.78.

The department store chain forecast economic uncertainty through 2023 after delivering weak second-quarter sales.

Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ), down $3.55 to $27.21.

The solar wafers manufacturer gave investors a disappointing revenue forecast.