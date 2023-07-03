FILE - A trader stands outside the New York Stock Exchange, Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Business

Tesla, Rivian rise; Apple, AstraZeneca fall, Monday, 7/3/2023

 
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Monday:

Tesla Inc., up $18.05 to $279.82.

The electric vehicle maker reported strong second-quarter deliveries.

Netflix Inc., up 95 cents to $441.44.

The streaming entertainment giant is reportedly developing more targeted advertising formats.

AstraZeneca Plc., down $6.32 to $65.25.

The drug developer’s development update for a potential lung cancer treatment disappointed investors.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc., up $4.07 to $326.61.

The investment bank is reportedly considering ending its partnership for consumer banking products with Apple.

Fidelity National Information Services Inc., up $3.30 to $58.

Private equity firms are reportedly interested in buying the financial technology company’s Worldpay business.

Rivian Automotive Inc., up $2.90 to $19.56.

The electric vehicle gave investors an encouraging update on second-quarter deliveries.

Freeport McMoRan Inc., up 76 cents to $40.76.

The copper mining company gained ground along with rising prices for the base metal.

Apple Inc., down $1.51 to $192.46.

The iPhone maker is reportedly cutting production plans for its Vision Pro headset.