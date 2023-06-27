American Equity, Delta Air Lines rise; Walgreens, Lordstown Motors fall, Tuesday, 6/27/2023

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Tuesday:

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc., down $2.95 to $28.64.

The drugstore chain cut its profit forecast its fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Inc., up $2.95 to $46.09.

The airline gave investors an encouraging financial and operations update.

Eli Lilly & Co., up $11.74 to $464.50.

The drug developer gave investors an encouraging development update for a potential obesity drug.

Adicet Bio Inc., down $2.53 to $2.13.

Investors were disappointed by the biotechnology company’s update on a potential non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma treatment.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co., up $7.76 to $52.86.

Investment company Brookfield is reportedly close to buying the annuity and insurance underwriter.

Lordstown Motors Corp., down 48 cents to $2.29.

The commercial electric vehicle startup has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc., down $1 to $30.71.

The recycler of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal reported weak fiscal third-quarter revenue.

Korn Ferry, down $1.98 to $48.90.

The staffing company gave investors a weak profit forecast for its current quarter.