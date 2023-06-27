Yevgeny Prigozhin, the owner of the Wagner Group military company, looks out from a military vehicle on a street in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, Saturday, June 24, 2023, leaving an area of the headquarters of the Southern Military District. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Prigozhin's troops who joined him in the uprising will not face prosecution and those who did not will be offered contracts by the Defense Ministry. After the deal was reached Saturday, Prigozhin ordered his troops to halt their march on Moscow and retreat to field camps in Ukraine, where they have been fighting alongside Russian troops. (AP Photo)
American Equity, Delta Air Lines rise; Walgreens, Lordstown Motors fall, Tuesday, 6/27/2023

 
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Tuesday:

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc., down $2.95 to $28.64.

The drugstore chain cut its profit forecast its fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Inc., up $2.95 to $46.09.

The airline gave investors an encouraging financial and operations update.

Eli Lilly & Co., up $11.74 to $464.50.

The drug developer gave investors an encouraging development update for a potential obesity drug.

Adicet Bio Inc., down $2.53 to $2.13.

Investors were disappointed by the biotechnology company’s update on a potential non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma treatment.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co., up $7.76 to $52.86.

Investment company Brookfield is reportedly close to buying the annuity and insurance underwriter.

Lordstown Motors Corp., down 48 cents to $2.29.

The commercial electric vehicle startup has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc., down $1 to $30.71.

The recycler of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal reported weak fiscal third-quarter revenue.

Korn Ferry, down $1.98 to $48.90.

The staffing company gave investors a weak profit forecast for its current quarter.