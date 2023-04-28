Amazon, Snap fall; Intel, Mondelez rise

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday:

Amazon.com Inc., down $4.37 to $105.45.

The retail giant reported strong financial results, but growth for its cloud computing unit continued to slow.

T-Mobile US Inc., down $6.04 to $143.90.

The wireless carrier’s first-quarter revenue fell short of Wall Street forecasts.

Intel Corp., up $1.20 to $31.06.

The world’s largest chipmaker beat analysts’ first-quarter financial forecasts.

Mondelez International Inc., up $2.90 to $76.72.

The maker of Oreo cookies, Cadbury chocolate and Trident reported strong first-quarter earnings.

First Solar Inc., down $18.25 to $182.58.

The solar technology company reported disappointing first-quarter financial results.

Snap Inc., down $1.79 to $8.71.

The company behind Snapchat reported weak first-quarter revenue.

Colgate-Palmolive Co., up $1.87 to $79.80.

The maker of Colgate toothpaste and other consumer products reported strong first-quarter earnings.

Skechers USA Inc., up $3.32 to $53.19.

The shoe company raised its profit and revenue forecasts for the year.