Amazon, Snap fall; Intel, Mondelez rise

    April 28, 2023 GMT

    NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday:

    Amazon.com Inc., down $4.37 to $105.45.

    The retail giant reported strong financial results, but growth for its cloud computing unit continued to slow.

    T-Mobile US Inc., down $6.04 to $143.90.

    The wireless carrier’s first-quarter revenue fell short of Wall Street forecasts.

    Intel Corp., up $1.20 to $31.06.

    The world’s largest chipmaker beat analysts’ first-quarter financial forecasts.

    Mondelez International Inc., up $2.90 to $76.72.

    The maker of Oreo cookies, Cadbury chocolate and Trident reported strong first-quarter earnings.

    First Solar Inc., down $18.25 to $182.58.

    The solar technology company reported disappointing first-quarter financial results.

    Snap Inc., down $1.79 to $8.71.

    The company behind Snapchat reported weak first-quarter revenue.

    Colgate-Palmolive Co., up $1.87 to $79.80.

    The maker of Colgate toothpaste and other consumer products reported strong first-quarter earnings.

    Skechers USA Inc., up $3.32 to $53.19.

    The shoe company raised its profit and revenue forecasts for the year.

