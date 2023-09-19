United Nations General Assembly opens
Hanesbrands, United States Steel rise; Block, Rocket Lab fall, Tuesday, 9/19/2023

 
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Tuesday:

Stitch Fix Inc. (SFIX), up 27 cents to $3.32.

The online clothing styling service beat analysts’ fourth-quarter revenue forecasts.

Apogee Enterprises Inc. (APOG), up 9 cents to $49.40.

The architectural glass make raised its profit forecast for the year.

United States Steel Corp. (X), up 81 cents to $31.34.

The steelmaker gave investors an encouraging third-quarter profit forecast.

Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI), up 8 cents to $4.54.

The t-shirt and briefs maker is considering selling its Champion brand.

Rocket Lab USA Inc. (RKLB), down 30 cents to $4.74.

The developer of rocket launch and control systems announced the failure of a launch mission.

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC), down 79 cents to $7.58.

The maker of contact lenses and eye care products announced the resignation of its chief financial officer.

Block Inc. (SQ), down $1.54 to $49.71.

The financial technology company said Jack Dorsey will replace Alyssa Henry as head of its mobile payments platform, Square.

Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC), down $3.69 to $200.45.

The railroad announced new details about compensation plans related to the fiery derailment in East Palestine, Ohio.

AutoZone Inc. (AZO)

AutoZone Inc. (AZO)

