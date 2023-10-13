Wells Fargo, JPMorgan Chase rise; Harmony Biosciences, Belden fall, Friday, 10/13/2023

Israel-Hamas war
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Friday:

UnitedHealth Group Inc. (UNH), up $8.96 to $534.50.

The largest U.S. health insurer raised its profit forecast for the year.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (CMTL), up $2.58 to $10.72.

The communications company beat analysts’ fiscal fourth-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.

Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC), up $1.50 to $41.24.

The biggest U.S. mortgage lender beat analysts’ third-quarter financial forecasts.

Dollar General Corp. (DG), up $10.03 to $111.86.

The discount retailer said Todd Vasos will return as CEO.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM), up $5.26 to $151.07.

The banking giant reported strong third-quarter financial results.

Citigroup Inc. (C), up $1.45 to $42.98.

The bank beat analysts’ third-quarter earnings forecasts.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc. (HRMY), down $10.20 to $20.07.

The drug developer gave investors a disappointing update on a potential sleep disorder treatment.

Belden Inc. (BDC), down $25.12 to $70.15.

The communications equipment company trimmed its profit forecast for the current quarter.