Mexico players celebrate after Mexico's Luis Chavez scored against Jamaica during the first half of a CONCACAF Gold Cup semifinals soccer match Wednesday, July 12, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
CONCACAF Gold Cup
Storm clouds pass over downtown Chicago and the Bronzeville neighborhood of the city heading East out over Lake Michigan as the National Weather Service continued to issue multiple tornado warnings in the greater metropolitan area Wednesday, July 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Tornado near Chicago’s O’Hare airport
FILE - This illustration provided by Perrigo in May 2023, depicts proposed packaging for the company's birth control medication Opill. U.S. officials have approved the first over-the-counter birth control pill, a major change that will broaden access for women and teenagers. The Food and Drug Administration decision on Thursday, July 13, 2023 means drugmaker Perrigo can sell its once-a-day Opill without a prescription. (Perrigo via AP, File)
Over-the-counter birth control
A homeless man sleeps under the sun in the Hollywood district of Los Angeles, Wednesday, July 12, 2023. Southern California is bracing for a heat wave expected to hit this weekend, bringing "elevated" fire danger and increasing the chance of heat-related illness. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
US Southwest heatwave
FILE - Meredith Stiehm, left, president of Writers Guild of America West, and Fran Drescher, president of SAG-AFTRA, take part in a rally by striking writers outside Paramount Pictures studio in Los Angeles on May 8, 2023. Hollywood actors may be on the verge of joining screenwriters in what would be the first two-union strike in the industry in more than six decades. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)
Actors strike vote
Trade Desk, MillerKnoll rise; CryoPort, Fastenal fall, Thursday, 7/13/2023

 
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes Thursday.

Fastenal Co. (FAST), down $1.46 to $57.27.

The maker of industrial and construction fasteners reported weak fiscal second-quarter financial earnings.

Cows are milked on a large carousel at a dairy in Pickett, Wis., on Dec. 4, 2019. Wisconsin regulators can't legally impose environmental regulations on factory farms before they become operational, two farm advocacy groups allege in a lawsuit that could dramatically loosen protections against manure contamination in state waters. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Groups argue Wisconsin regulators can’t make factory farms obtain preemptive pollution permits
Two farm groups have filed a lawsuit alleging that Wisconsin regulators can’t force factory farms to obtain pollution permits before they actually discharge pollutants into state waterways.
File - A for sale sign stands outside a home on Nevada Avenue Thursday, June 22, 2023, in Colorado Springs, Colo. On Thursday, Freddie Mac reports on this week's average U.S. mortgage rates. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
Average long-term US mortgage rate surged to nearly 7% this week to highest level since November
The average long-term U.S. mortgage rate climbed this week to just under 7%, the highest level since November and the latest setback for homebuyers already grappling with a tough housing market constrained by a dearth of homes for sale.
FILE - The logo for OpenAI, the maker of ChatGPT, appears on a mobile phone, in New York, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. ChatGPT-maker OpenAI and The Associated Press said Thursday that they've made a deal for the artificial intelligence company to license AP's archive of news stories. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
ChatGPT-maker OpenAI signs deal with AP to license news stories
ChatGPT-maker OpenAI and The Associated Press said Thursday that they’ve made a deal for the artificial intelligence company to license AP’s archive of news stories.
FILE - Texas Gov. Greg Abbott displays screen shots of TikTok videos used by organized crime to recruit members gathered by law enforcement as he talks about Operation Lone Star during a news conference, April 1, 2021, in Weslaco, Texas. A First Amendment group sued Gov. Abbott and others on Thursday, July 13, 2023 over the state’s TikTok ban on official devices. The lawsuit was filed in a federal court in Texas by The Knight First Amendment Institute at Columbia University, a free speech group in New York. (Joel Martinez/The Monitor via AP, file)
First Amendment group sues Texas Governor and others over the state’s TikTok ban on official devices
A First Amendment group sued Texas Governor Greg Abbott and others on Thursday over the state’s TikTok ban on official devices.

Trade Desk Inc. (TTD), up $4.49 to $89.01.

The digital-advertising platform operator is replacing Activision Blizzard in the Nasdaq 100 index.

Cryoport Inc. (CYRX), down $5.20 to $14.20.

The services and logistics provider for the life sciences industry lowered its revenue forecast for the year.

Progressive Corp. (PGR), down $16.60 to $115.51.

Wall Street was disappointed by the insurer’s monthly update on premiums and policies.

MillerKnoll Inc. (MLKN), up $1.20 to $17.66.

The furniture maker reported strong fiscal fourth-quarter financial results.

Walt Disney Co. (DIS), up 26 cents to $90.41.

The entertainment giant extended CEO Bob Iger’s contract through 2026.

Phillips 66 (PSX) up $1.15 to $103.11.

Energy companies gained ground along with rising crude oil prices.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX), up $1.31 to $41.88.

The copper mining company rose along with prices for the base metal.