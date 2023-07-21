This photo released by the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, shows the car driven by a man who opened fire on Fargo, N.D., police officers on Friday, July 14. One officer, Jake Wallin, was killed and two others were injured before a fourth officer shot and killed 37-year-old Mohamad Barakat. (North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation via AP)
Scholastic, Autoliv rise; American Express, CSX fall, Friday, 7/21/2023

 
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Friday:

Scholastic Corp. (SCHL), up $4.48 to $44.26.

The publishing, education and media company beat analysts’ fiscal fourth-quarter earnings forecasts.

FILE - An American Express logo is attached to a door in Boston's Seaport District, Wednesday, July 21, 2021. American Express earnings are reported on Friday. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)
American Express profit rises, but it sets aside more money for possible defaults
American Express saw its profit and revenue climb in the second quarter, but the credit card issuer and global payments company’s stock slipped before the market open as it set aside more money for possible defaults on payments.
A person bikes past the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday, June 29, 2022 in New York. Stocks shifted between gains and losses on Wall Street Wednesday, keeping the market on track for its fourth monthly loss this year. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)
Stock market today: Wall Street heads for another winning week as stocks drift
Wall Street is heading toward another winning week as stocks find some stability following their slide from a day before.

Autoliv Inc. (ALV), up $10.04 to $103.31.

The maker of automotive safety systems reported strong second-quarter financial results.

Roper Technologies Inc. (ROP), up $18.23 to $499.82.

The industrial equipment maker beat Wall Street’s second-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.

American Express Co. (AXP), down $6.03 to $171.08.

The credit card issuer is setting aside more money for possible defaults on payments.

CSX Corp. (CSX), down $1.19 to $32.52.

The railroad’s second-quarter revenue fell short of analysts’ forecasts.

Interpublic Group of Cos. (IPG), down $4.66 to $33.26.

The marketing and advertising company’s second-quarter revenue fell short of Wall Street forecasts.

Sensient Technologies Corp. (SXT), down $3.76 to $65.61.

The maker of colors, flavors and fragrances reported disappointing second-quarter financial results.

PPG Industries Inc. (PPG), up $1.02 to $150.74.

The paint and coatings maker raised its profit forecast for the year.