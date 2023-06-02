AP NEWS
    Lululemon, Five Below rise; Guidewire Software, PagerDuty fall

    June 2, 2023 GMT

    NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday:

    Lululemon Athletica Inc., up $37.09 to $365.44.

    The athletic apparel maker raised its profit forecast for the year.

    MongoDB Inc., up $82.34 to $376.30.

    The database platform reported strong first-quarter financial results and raised its profit forecast.

    Samsara Inc., up $5.30 to $24.31.

    The maker of cloud-based vehicle fleet management software raised its earnings and revenue forecasts.

    Five Below Inc., up $13.20 to $182.55.

    The discount retailer’s first-quarter profit beat analysts’ forecasts.

    Guidewire Software Inc., down $11.95 to $70.89.

    The provider of software to the insurance industry trimmed its revenue forecast for the year.

    SentinelOne Inc., down $7.28 to $13.44.

    The cybersecurity provider gave investors a disappointing revenue forecast.

    PagerDuty Inc., down $4.75 to $23.

    The software developer cut its revenue forecast for the year.

    Devon Energy Corp., up $1.75 to $48.53.

    Energy companies gained ground along with rising crude oil prices.

