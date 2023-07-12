President Joe Biden looks to Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as he speaks during an event with G-7 leaders on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, Wednesday, July 12, 2023, to announce a joint declaration of support for Ukraine. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Business

AngioDynamics, Lucid Group fall; Daktronics, Domino’s Pizza rise, Wednesday, 7/12/2023

 
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Wednesday:

Theratechnologies Inc. (THTX), down 11 cents to 86 cents.

The metabolic disorder drug company reported disappointing fiscal second-quarter earnings.

Other news
FILE- A Domino's Pizza sign hangs above a location in Hialeah, Fla., Oct. 27, 2016. Domino’s Pizza said Wednesday, July 12, 2023, it is partnering with Uber Eats to make deliveries in the U.S. and 27 international markets. (AP Photo/Alan Diaz, File)
Domino’s signs deal with Uber Eats in a bid to make more dough
Domino’s Pizza said Wednesday it’s partnering with Uber Eats to make deliveries in the U.S. and 27 international markets.

Daktronics Inc. (DAKT), up $1.38 to $7.49.

The video display maker reported strong fiscal fourth-quarter financial results.

AngioDynamics Inc. (ANGO), down 28 cents to $9.66.

The medical device maker gave investors a weak revenue forecast.

Coty Inc. (COTY), down 32 cents to $12.69.

Kim Kardashian is reportedly considering buying a stake in the cosmetics maker.

Nvidia Corp. (NVDA), up $11.39 to $435.44.

The chipmaker is reportedly considering becoming an investor in Arm as it prepares to go public.

Walt Disney Co. (DIS), up 61 cents to $90.10.

The entertainment giant is reportedly considering selling is digital and TV business in India.

Domino’s Pizza Inc. (DPZ), up $36.19 to $385.98.

The pizza chain will allow orders through Uber Eats and Postmates.

Lucid Group Inc. (LCID), down 93 cents to $7.19.

Investors were disappointed by the electric vehicle maker’s production and delivery update.