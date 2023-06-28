General Mills, Nvidia fall; AeroVironment, Circor rise, Wednesday, 6/28/2023

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Wednesday:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., down $16.06 to $700.03.

The Food and Drug Administration rejected the company’s application for a higher-dose version of the eye disease treatment Eylea.

IHS Holding Limited, up 19 cents to $9.77.

The telecommunications infrastructure company is being targeted by investment firm Blackwells Capital.

AeroVironment Inc. up, $4.39 to $94.71.

The maker of unmanned aircrafts gave investors a strong profit forecast.

General Mills Inc., down $4.18 to $76.72.

The maker of Cheerios and other food brands reported disappointing fiscal fourth-quarter revenue.

Nvidia Corp., down $7.59 to $411.17.

The U.S. is reportedly considering new export restrictions on artificial intelligence computer chips to China.

Circor International Inc., up $2.19 to $53.68.

Arcline’s bid for the valve maker reportedly tops a rival bid from KKR.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc., down $1.19 to $39.22.

The copper miner slipped along with prices for the base metal.

UniFirst Corp., down $11.68 to $155.38.

The uniform supplier’s fiscal third-quarter earnings fell short of Wall Street forecasts.

