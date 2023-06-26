PacWest, Lucid Group rise, Carnival, Pfizer fall, Monday, 6/26/2023

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Monday :

International Business Machines Corp., up $1.91 to $131.34.

The technology and consulting company is buying software company Apptio.

Lucid Group Inc., up 8 cents to $5.55.

The electric vehicle maker entered a technology partnership with Aston Martin.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, up $20.07 to $45.95.

The biotechnology company gave investors an encouraging update on the development potential skin condition treatment.

PacWest Bancorp, up 29 cents to $7.52.

The bank sold $3.5 billion loan portfolio to Ares Management.

Wolfspeed Inc., up $1.35 to $50.80.

The maker of energy-efficient lighting announced about $2 billion worth of financing.

Snowflake Inc., down $8.41 to $169.84.

The cloud-data software company is expanding its partnership with Microsoft.

Carnival Corp., down $1.20 to $14.60.

The cruise line gave investors a discouraging financial forecast.

Pfizer Inc., down $1.41 to $36.89.

The drug developer is ending development of its experimental obesity drug lotiglipron.