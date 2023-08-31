Clarence Thomas donor
Salesforce, CrowdStrike rise; Five Below, Dollar General fall, Thursday, 8/31/2023

 
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday:

Salesforce Inc., up $6.42 to $221.46.

The customer-management software developer raised its profit forecast for the year.

Okta Inc., up $9.94 to $83.51.

The cloud identity management company raised its financial forecasts for the year.

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc., up $13.85 to $163.03.

The cloud-based security company reported strong second-quarter financial results.

Veeva Systems Inc., up $16.11 to $208.70.

The provider of cloud-based software services for the life sciences industry raised its profit forecast.

Five Below Inc., down $10.99 to $171.96.

The discount retailer trimmed its profit forecast for the year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc., up $4.63 to $54.57.

The sporting goods retailer reported strong second-quarter financial results.

Hormel Foods Corp., down $1.07 to $38.59.

The maker of Spam canned ham, Dinty Moore stew and other foods trimmed its profit forecast for the year.

Dollar General Corp., down $19.16 to $138.50.

The discount retailer slashed its profit forecast for the year.