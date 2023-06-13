Oracle, GameStop rise; Methode Electronics, Zions fall, Tuesday, 6/13/2023

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Tuesday:

Oracle Corp. (ORCL), up 25 cents to $116.68.

The software maker beat Wall Street’s fiscal fourth-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.

Zions Bancorp. (ZION), down 47 cents to $29.77.

Investors were disappointed by the regional bank’s update to its financial forecast.

Bunge Ltd. (BG), up $2.38 to $96.17.

The agribusiness and food company is buying Viterra in a deal valued at approximately $18 billion.

GameStop Corp. (GME), up $2.65 to $26.95.

Executive chairman Ryan Cohen increased his stake in the video game retailer.

Smart Global Holdings Inc. (SGH), up $1.92 to $25.66.

The manufacturer of computing components is selling 81% of its interest in SMART Brazil for about $166 million on cash.

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN), up 73 cents to $11.51.

The oilfield services company is reportedly considering a deal with NexTier Oilfield Solutions.

Methode Electronics Inc. (MEI), down $8.17 to $36.90.

The maker of technology for user interface and power distribution systems gave investors a disappointing financial update.

Marathon Oil Corp. (MRO), up 9 cents to $23.34.

Energy companies gained ground along with rising oil prices.