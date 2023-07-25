FILE - Sierra Canyon's Bronny James warms up at halftime during a high school basketball game against Christopher Columbus at the Hoophall Classic, Monday, January 16, 2023, in Springfield, Mass. Bronny James, son of NBA superstar LeBron James, was hospitalized after going into cardiac arrest while participating in a practice at Southern California on Monday, July 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan, File)
General Electric, 3M rise; Raytheon, iRobot fall: Tuesday, 7/25/2023

 
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Tuesday:

Raytheon Technologies Corp. (RTX), down $12.83 to $84.18

Accelerated inspections are needed for some of Raytheon’s Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines to look for a rare condition in powder metal.

Other news
Stock market today: Wall Street rises ahead of Big Tech profit reports
Stocks are ticking higher as Wall Street waits to hear from some of its most influential companies, and whether their huge rally this year was justified.

General Electric Co. (GE), up $6.36 to $116.61

GE reported stronger profit for the spring than expected and raised its forecasts for full-year revenue and profits.

3M Co. (MMM), up $5.17 to $109.44

The maker of Scotch-Brite and Post-It notes raised its forecast for profits for the full year thanks in part to cost-cutting efforts.

iRobot Corp. (IRBT), down $6.13 to $40.77

The company accepted a lower buyout offer from Amazon.

PulteGroup Inc. (PHM), up $4.79 to $83.32

The homebuilder reported stronger profit for the spring than was expected.

Packaging Corp. of America (PKG), up $14.27 to $152.94

The company’s latest profit report blew past the forecasts of Wall Street analysts.

Sherwin-Williams Co. (SHW), up $9.98 to $278

The maker of paints reported earnings and revenue that easily beat analysts expectations.

F5 Inc. (FFIV), up $9.16 to $159.38

The digital security and cloud computing company reported profits for its latest quarter that far surpassed forecasts.