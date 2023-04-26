AP NEWS
Listen
Related topics

    Microsoft, Chipotle rise; Activision, Old Dominion fall

    April 26, 2023 GMT

    NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Wednesday:

    Microsoft Corp., up $19.95 to $295.37.

    The software maker’s first-quarter financial results beat Wall Street forecasts.

    Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc., up $229.85 to $2,009.85.

    The Mexican food chain handily beat analysts’ first-quarter profit forecasts.

    Boeing Co., up 84 cents to $203.03.

    The airplane maker beat analysts’ first-quarter revenue forecasts and will raise production of its 737 Max jet.

    Carrier Global Corp., down $1.67 to $40.65.

    The heating and ventilation company is buying German heat pump maker Viessmann Climate Solutions for about $12 billion in cash and stock.

    Alkermes PLC, down $2.13 to $28.38.

    The drugmaker reported disappointing first-quarter revenue.

    Activision Blizzard Inc., down $9.93 to $76.81.

    British regulators on Wednesday blocked Microsoft’s $69 billion purchase of the maker of “Call of Duty” and other games.

    Old Dominion Freight Line Inc., down $33.85 to $305.52.

    The trucking company reported weak first-quarter earnings and revenue.

    Teck Resources Ltd., up $1.75 to $44.95.

    The natural resources company abandoned plans to separate into two companies.

    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.