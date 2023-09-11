Qualcomm, Meta Platforms rise; J.M. Smucker, RTX fall, Monday, 9/11/2023

Pennsylvania escaped murderer
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Monday:

Meta Platforms Inc. (META), up $5.16 to $303.35.

The owner of Facebook and Instagram is reportedly developing a new artificial intelligence system.

RTX Corp. (RTX), down $6.09 to $77.39.

The maker of aircraft engines warned that a problem with a Pratt & Whitney engine hurt revenue and profits.

J.M. Smucker Co. (SJM), down $8.81 to $132.77.

The jam and peanut butter maker is buying Twinkies owner Hostess Brands.

Alibaba Group Holdings Ltd. (BABA), down $1.33 to $88.72.

Daniel Zhang, the former CEO of the large Chinese e-commerce company, resigned as head of its cloud computing unit.

FuelCell Energy Inc. (FCEL), up 3 cents to $1.47.

The fuel cell power plant maker’s fiscal third-quarter earnings beat analysts’ forecasts.

Carlisle Cos. Inc. (CSL), up $26.76 to $278.13.

The construction materials company reportedly rejected an offer from Kingspan Group.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX), up 65 cents to $39.94.

The copper miner gained ground along with rising prices for the base metal.

Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM), up $4.08 to $110.22.

The chipmaker announced a deal to supply Apple with 5G modem systems for smartphones.