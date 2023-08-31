Trump New York lawsuit
Hurricane Idalia latest
Mitch McConnell
Photos: Rare blue supermoon
Nebraska volleyball
World News

A building fire has killed at least 58 people, many homeless, in Johannesburg, authorities say

Fire fighters work on the scene of a deadly blaze that claimed the lives of dozens of people in downtown Johannesburg Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023. (AP Photo)
1 of 5 | 

Fire fighters work on the scene of a deadly blaze that claimed the lives of dozens of people in downtown Johannesburg Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023. (AP Photo)
Fire fighters work on the scene of a deadly blaze in downtown Johannesburg Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023. Scores of people died when a fire ripped through a multi-story building in Johannesburg, South Africa’s biggest city, emergency services said Thursday. (AP Photo)
2 of 5 | 

Fire fighters work on the scene of a deadly blaze in downtown Johannesburg Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023. Scores of people died when a fire ripped through a multi-story building in Johannesburg, South Africa’s biggest city, emergency services said Thursday. (AP Photo)
Fire fighters are seen on the scene of a deadly blaze in downtown Johannesburg Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023. Scores of people died when a fire ripped through a multi-story building in Johannesburg, South Africa’s biggest city, emergency services said Thursday. (AP Photo)
3 of 5 | 

Fire fighters are seen on the scene of a deadly blaze in downtown Johannesburg Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023. Scores of people died when a fire ripped through a multi-story building in Johannesburg, South Africa’s biggest city, emergency services said Thursday. (AP Photo)
Covered bodies are seen on the scene of a deadly blaze in downtown Johannesburg Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023. Scores of people died when a fire ripped through a multi-story building in Johannesburg, South Africa’s biggest city, emergency services said Thursday. (AP Photo)
4 of 5 | 

Covered bodies are seen on the scene of a deadly blaze in downtown Johannesburg Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023. Scores of people died when a fire ripped through a multi-story building in Johannesburg, South Africa’s biggest city, emergency services said Thursday. (AP Photo)
Local residents gather on the scene of a deadly blaze in downtown Johannesburg Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023. Scores of people died when a fire ripped through a multi-story building in Johannesburg, South Africa’s biggest city, emergency services said Thursday. (AP Photo)
5 of 5 | 

Local residents gather on the scene of a deadly blaze in downtown Johannesburg Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023. Scores of people died when a fire ripped through a multi-story building in Johannesburg, South Africa’s biggest city, emergency services said Thursday. (AP Photo)
By GERALD IMRAY
 
Share

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — At least 58 people died when a fire ripped through a multi-story building in Johannesburg that had been overtaken by homeless people, emergency services said Thursday.

Spokesman Robert Mulaudzi said another 43 people were injured in the blaze that broke out in the predawn hours. He said the death toll was likely to still increase in what he described as effectively “an informal settlement.”

“Over 20 years in the service, I’ve never come across something like this,” Mulaudzi said.

A search and recovery operation was underway and firefighters were moving through the building, Mulaudzi said. The team had pulled 58 bodies out so far, he said, adding that more might be trapped inside.

Other news
Iran President Ebrahim Raisi addresses the 15th BRICS Summit, in Johannesburg, South Africa, Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023. The BRICS leaders announced that they would welcome six new members in January 2024: Iran, Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.(Kim Ludbrook/Pool via AP)
Iran and Saudi Arabia are among 6 nations set to join China and Russia in the BRICS economic bloc
From left, Brazil President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, China President Xi Jinping, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi and Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov pose for a BRICS family photo during the 2023 BRICS Summit at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg, South Africa, Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023. (Gianluigi Guercia/Pool via AP)
Xi, Putin and other leaders locked in discussions over an expansion of the BRICS economic bloc
Russian President Vladimir Putin addresses leaders from the BRICS group of emerging economies at the start of a three-day summit in Johannesburg, South Africa , Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023. Putin appeared on a video link after his travel to South Africa was complicated by an International Criminal Court arrest warrant against him over the war in Ukraine. (AP Photo/Jerome Delay)
Putin denounces sanctions on Russia during his speech for a South Africa economic summit

At least one child was among the dead, Mulaudzi said.

Authorities said the fire had been largely extinguished, but smoke still seeped out of windows of the blackened building downtown. Strings of sheets and other materials also hung out of some windows. It was not clear if people had used those to try and escape the fire or if they were trying to save their possessions.

Mulaudzi said homeless people had moved into the building without any formal lease agreements. He said that made it hard to search the building.

There might have been as many as 200 people living in the building, witnesses said.

___

AP Africa news: https://apnews.com/hub/africa