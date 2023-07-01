Authorities say fires that damaged Phoenix homes amid hot temperatures spread from a palm tree

PHOENIX (AP) — A fire that appeared to have started in a backyard palm tree spread through a Phoenix neighborhood, destroying two homes and damaging four others as hot embers blew onto roofs and into other vegetation, authorities said.

The Phoenix Fire Department said Friday’s four-alarm blaze spanned a city block. Nearly 100 firefighters were deployed to combat the conflagration, battling flames that were engulfing structures as well as fires in towering palm trees.

There were no reports of injuries, and the cause was under investigation.

Phoenix Fire Capt. Rob McDade said the incident served as an ominous warning about the danger ahead of fireworks-fueled Fourth of July celebrations in extremely hot, dry conditions.

“The hot embers get airborne and land on rooftops and start tree fires,” McDade told ABC-15 in Phoenix. “We don’t know what started this, but it’s a great time to remind everybody this is going to be a very long, hot Fourth of July.”

The temperature hit a high of 110 degrees Fahrenheit (43 Celsius) at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport on Friday and are expected to reach 115 (46 C) this weekend, the National Weather Service said.