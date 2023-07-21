This photo released by the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, shows the car driven by a man who opened fire on Fargo, N.D., police officers on Friday, July 14. One officer, Jake Wallin, was killed and two others were injured before a fourth officer shot and killed 37-year-old Mohamad Barakat. (North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation via AP)
FILE - News media wait outside of the Alto Lee Adams Sr. U.S. Courthouse where their is a pretrial conference to discuss procedures for handling classified information in the case against former President Donald Trump, Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in Fort Pierce, Fla. A federal judge in Florida has set a trial date for next May for Trump in a case charging him with illegally retaining hundreds of classified documents. The May 20, 2024, trial date was set by U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)
French electronic music duo The Blaze performs on the Lab stage during the 57th Montreux Jazz Festival (MJF), in Montreux, Switzerland, Friday, July 14, 2023. (Valentin Flauraud/Keystone via AP)
FILE - Tony Bennett reacts after performing the song "I left My Heart in San Francisco" during his 80th birthday celebration at the Kodak Theater in Los Angeles, on Nov. 9, 2006. Bennett, the eminent and timeless stylist whose devotion to classic American songs and knack for creating new standards, graced a decadeslong career that brought him admirers from Frank Sinatra to Lady Gaga, died Friday, July 21, 2023. He was 96. (AP Photo/Kevork Djansezian, File)
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin speaks to the media at a briefing in Russian Foreign Ministry in Moscow, Russia, Friday, July 21, 2023. Vershinin talked about Russia's decision to withdraw from a deal that allowed Ukraine grain exports through the Black Sea. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, Pool)
U.S. News

Fire damages building that houses office of Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul

Members of the Bowling Green Fire Department work to extinguish an early morning structure fire on State Street Friday, July 21, 2023 in Bowling Green, Ky. The building, home to Senator Rand Paul's Bowling Green local office, sustained heavy damage, including a roof collapse. (Jake Moore/Daily News via AP)
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — A fire has caused heavy damage Friday morning to a building that houses the Bowling Green office of Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul as well as a local law firm.

Fire crews were called to the building on State Steet around 2 a.m. Friday and found a heavy blaze that required additional units, Bowling Green Fire Department spokeswoman Katie McKee told the Daily News.

Six units worked for hours to extinguish the flames, with firefighters manning aerials to get at the blaze from above. The fire caused a roof collapse and a plume of heavy gray smoke rose from the top of the building at sunrise, the newspaper reported.

No injuries were reported, McKee said. The cause and origin of the fire were under investigation.

Paul said in a statement that he was thankful for first responders who arrived quickly to extinguish the blaze. He said his office is working with authorities to assess damages and determine a cause and will continue to operate for constituents.

“We have a very well established emergency management plan and have the ability to continue operations that will not impact our work helping Kentuckians,” he said.