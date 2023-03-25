Fire destroys 5 beachfront homes in Scituate

SCITUATE, Mass. (AP) — A massive fire has destroyed five homes and damaged three others in a beachfront neighborhood in Scituate.

The fire broke out Friday night near Minot Beach. No injuries have been reported.

The American Red Cross of Massachusetts is helping a half a dozen people who were displaced, Fire Chief John Murphy told nbcboston.com .

Most of the heavy fire was put out by 11 p.m. Friday. Crews were expected to remain on the scene on Saturday to extinguish any hotspots. The Scituate Police Department said Friday night that residents should expect potential power outages and issues with water pressure and discoloration.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.