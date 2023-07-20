England's Tommy Fleetwood wait to play the 18th tee on the first day of the British Open Golf Championships at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, England, Thursday, July 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Jon Super)
2023 British Open leaderboard
Josh Harris, leader of a group buying the Washington Commanders, poses with a team helmet after NFL owners voted to approve the sale in Bloomington, Minn., Thursday, July 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
Washington Commanders sale
FILE - Computer hacker turned author Kevin Mitnick poses for a portrait Thursday, June 27, 2002, in Las Vegas. Mitnick, whose pioneering antics tricking employees in the 1980s and 1990s into helping him steal software and services from big phone and tech companies made him the most celebrated U.S. hacker, has died at age 59. (AP Photo/Joe Cavaretta, File)
Pioneering hacker Kevin Mitnick dead at 59
CORRECTS SECOND SENTENCE - Protesters scale a wall at the Swedish Embassy in Baghdad Thursday, July 20, 2023. Protesters angered by the planned burning of a copy of the Quran stormed the embassy early Thursday, breaking into the compound and lighting a small fire. (AP Photo/Ali Jabar)
Quran desecrated
This combination of images shows Margot Robbie in a scene from "Barbie," left, and Cillian Murphy in a scene from "Oppenheimer." (Warner Bros Pictures/Universal Pictures via AP)
Barbenheimer
U.S. News

Arson caused house fire that killed Memphis firefighter and injured 3 others, officials say

 
Share

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities searched on Thursday for the person who set a fire that killed a Memphis firefighter and sent three others to the hospital.

The Memphis Fire Department said arson was to blame for a fire late Tuesday that killed Lt. Jeffrey Norman and injured three other firefighters when they were trapped inside a burning house.

The blaze started in a trash bin located outside of the house, fire officials said in a news release Thursday. It spread to a carport and into an addition to the home above the carport.

Other news
Retiree Chrysoula Renieri visits her burned out home in Loutraki, about 82 kilometres (51 miles) west of Athens, Greece, Thursday, July 20, 2023. Renieri, 72, was among dozens of people who lost their home in the area as wildfires tore through hillside scrub and forests outside Athens. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)
Fire crews lose control of blaze near Athens as southern Europe heat wave keeps communities on alert
Evening winds have caused a major wildfire burning west of Greece’s capital to flare up again. Authorities had declared the huge blaze outside Athens contained overnight and Greece’s Fire Service intensified water drops with the help of extra firefighting aircraft deployed from France and Italy.
Mourners chant slogans against Israel while carrying the body of Badr al-Masri, 19, during his funeral in the West Bank city of Nablus, Thursday, July 20, 2023. Israeli troops shot and killed a Palestinian man near a shrine in the occupied West Bank on Thursday, Palestinian health officials said, in the latest bloodshed in a cycle of violence that has gripped the region. The Israeli military said that suspects opened fire and threw explosives, rocks and burning tires at troops, who returned fire. (AP Photo/Nasser Nasser)
Israeli army fire kills Palestinian man during clashes at West Bank shrine
The Palestinian health ministry says Israeli army fire killed a man near a shrine in the occupied West Bank.
FILE - The fire-damaged Wellspring Health Access clinic is cordoned by tape, May 25, 2022, in Casper, Wyo. A judge is set to consider a plea deal Thursday, July 20, 2023, for an abortion opponent who investigators say burned Wyoming's first full-service abortion clinic in years. (AP Photo/Mead Gruver, File)
A woman pleads guilty to fire that kept a Wyoming abortion clinic from opening for a year
An abortion opponent has pleaded guilty to a federal arson charge after telling investigators that anxiety and nightmares about Wyoming’s first full-service abortion clinic in years led her to break into and burn the planned facility.
Boston firefighters respond to reports of an electrical fire in the basement of the Massachusetts Statehouse on Tuesday, July 18, 2023. No injuries were reported. The fire forced the evacuation of the historic building, including the governor, lawmakers and the public. The building remained closed Wednesday. (AP Photo/Steve LeBlanc)
Electrical fire, carbon monoxide concerns close Massachusetts Statehouse for 2 days
The Massachusetts Statehouse was closed for a second day after an electrical fire in the basement was discovered.

Injuries suffered by Norman and the three firefighters who were hospitalized have not been disclosed.

Fire officials asked the public to help identify the person who set the fire.

Norman, a 20-year veteran firefighter, was “a courageous and dedicated member of our team,” Memphis Fire Chief Gina Sweat said in a statement.

“Jeffrey was a leader and hard worker who took pride in serving his community,” Sweat said Wednesday.