A portrait of American soldier Travis King is displayed as his grandfather, Carl Gates, talks about his grandson Wednesday, July 19, 2023, in Kenosha, Wis. Pvt. King bolted into North Korea while on a tour of the Demilitarized Zone on Tuesday, July 18, a day after he was supposed to travel to a base in the U.S. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
US soldier in North Korea
Marc Tessier-Lavigne speaks to the media at Stanford University in Stanford, Calif., on Feb. 4, 2016. Tessier-Lavigne, the president of Stanford University said Wednesday, July 19, 2023, he would resign, citing an independent review that cleared him of research misconduct but found flaws in other papers authored by his lab. Tessier-Lavigne said in a statement to students and staff that he would step down Aug. 31. (Patrick Tehan/Bay Area News Group via AP)
Stanford University president resigns
FILE - In-N-Out Burger signs fill the skyline on Tuesday, June 8, 2010, in Calif. In-N-Out is barring employees in five states from wearing masks unless they have a doctor’s note, according to internal company emails leaked on social media last week. (AP Photo/Adam Lau, File)
In-N-Out bans masks
This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Ryan Gosling, left, and Margot Robbie in a scene from "Barbie." (Warner Bros. Pictures via AP)
The ‘Barbie’ movie review
This photo taken from video released by Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, shows two Russian 152 mm self-propelled howitzers fire toward Ukrainian positions at an undisclosed location. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP)
Russia attacks Ukrainian ports
U.S. News

Tennessee firefighter dead, 3 hospitalized after being trapped in burning home

 
Share

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee firefighter died and three others were hospitalized after they became trapped while battling a house fire late Tuesday, fire officials said.

Fire crews were called to a house fire on Rile Street around 11:30 p.m., the Memphis Fire Department said in a news release. As crews worked to put out the blaze, firefighters became trapped inside and others worked to rescue them.

Firefighter Lt. Jeffrey Norman died from his injuries, fire officials said Wednesday morning.

Other news
FILE - Danny Wagner, from left, Josh Kiszka, Jake Kiszka and Sam Kiszka of the band Greta Van Fleet pose before the "Metallica Presents: The Helping Hands Concert," in Los Angeles on Dec. 16, 2022. Greta Van Fleet’s third album, "Starcatcher," releases on Friday. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)
Greta Van Fleet return with ‘Starcatcher,’ an album they say ‘represents boys becoming men’
Greta Van Fleet’s new album lists 10 tracks but it’s really 9 1/2. Halfway through, there’s a song fragment that runs barely past a minute.
FILE - Tennessee Reps. Justin Pearson, D-Memphis, left, and Justin Jones, D-Nashville, speak to reporters outside the West Wing after meeting with President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, April 24, 2023. Pearson and Jones have raised more than $2 million combined through some 70,400 campaign donations after Republican lawmakers abruptly expelled the Democrats this spring for their gun control protest on the House floor. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
In backlash over their expulsions, 2 Tennessee Democratic lawmakers raised $2M combined
Tennessee state Reps. Justin Pearson and Justin Jones have raised more than $2 million combined after Republican lawmakers abruptly expelled the Democrats this spring for their gun control protest on the House floor.
FILE - Shelby County, Tenn., District Attorney Steve Mulroy speaks during an interview with the Associated Press in Memphis, Tenn., Jan. 24, 2023. Appointed Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti cannot intervene on behalf of the state in the case of death row inmate Larry McKay, who is seeking a second trial, a judge ruled Monday, July 17, saying that a new law allowing the attorney general to argue certain capital cases violates the state Constitution. Skrmetti was granted the authority to argue the capital case under a law passed in April. Under the law, Skrmetti would have replaced Mulroy in McKay's case. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)
Judge strikes down law allowing Tennessee attorney general to argue certain death penalty cases
A judge has ruled that the appointed Tennessee Attorney General cannot intervene on behalf of the state in the case of a death row inmate who is seeking a second trial.
The exterior of Praxis Landmark Recovery facility on Bodnar Drive, southeast of Mishawaka, Ind., is shown Tuesday, July 11, 2023. Northern Indiana police have asked state officials to revoke the license of Praxis Landmark Recovery, where three patients recently died within a week, saying that the less than year-old center is endangering its residents and placing a strain on law enforcement. (Greg Swiercz/South Bend Tribune via AP)
2 officials are out at Indiana addiction center after 3 deaths
Two leaders are out at an Indiana addiction treatment center after three recent deaths and calls by police to yank its license.

The 20-year veteran firefighter was “a courageous and dedicated member of our team,” Memphis Fire Chief Gina Sweat said in a statement. “Jeffrey was a leader and hard worker who took pride in serving his community.”

Three others remained hospitalized. Officials did not immediately release details about the severity of the firefighters’ injuries or the cause of the blaze.