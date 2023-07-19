Tennessee firefighter dead, 3 hospitalized after being trapped in burning home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee firefighter died and three others were hospitalized after they became trapped while battling a house fire late Tuesday, fire officials said.

Fire crews were called to a house fire on Rile Street around 11:30 p.m., the Memphis Fire Department said in a news release. As crews worked to put out the blaze, firefighters became trapped inside and others worked to rescue them.

Firefighter Lt. Jeffrey Norman died from his injuries, fire officials said Wednesday morning.

The 20-year veteran firefighter was “a courageous and dedicated member of our team,” Memphis Fire Chief Gina Sweat said in a statement. “Jeffrey was a leader and hard worker who took pride in serving his community.”

Three others remained hospitalized. Officials did not immediately release details about the severity of the firefighters’ injuries or the cause of the blaze.