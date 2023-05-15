Alabama house fire kills child, leaves 2 firefighters with severe burns

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A house fire in Alabama killed a child and left two firefighters hospitalized with severe burns, officials said Monday.

Firefighters rescued three occupants from the burning home in Montgomery on Sunday night, according to Montgomery Fire Rescue. The residents were taken to hospitals. One of them, a juvenile whose identity was not immediately released, died.

Five firefighters were injured, Montgomery Mayor Steve Reed said, and two of them were hospitalized in serious condition.

Fire officials have not said what caused the fire, WSFA-TV reported , and Alabama’s state fire marshal is assisting with the investigation.

“We offer our condolences to those affected by this tragic loss of a child, and we covet your prayers for our two firefighters as they face a long road ahead,” Reed said in a statement Monday. “The next few days will be critical to their recovery.”

Fire officials said Capt. Donald Crenshaw suffered second- and third-degree burns on 20% of his body and was taken to a Birmingham hospital for intensive burn care, AL.com reported . Firefighter Deandre Hartman was also in intensive care in Birmingham, where he was sedated with extensive burns.

The other three injured firefighters suffered some second-degree burns but were released from the hospital.