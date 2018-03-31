Ligonier Twp. house fire likely caused by pellet stove, police chief says

Burning embers from a pellet stove are believed to have sparked a fire Monday that moderately damaged a Ligonier Township home, authorities said.

Township police Chief Michael Matrunics said members of the John McInchok family reported the fire at the Jackson Lane property just before 1 p.m. No injuries were reported.

“Because we got the call so quickly, we were able to contain it to the exterior in the rear and the attic,” Matrunics said.

The stove’s exhaust appeared to have “some items clogging inside it,” Matrunics said.

In addition to Waterford, firefighters from Bradenville, Darlington, Fairfield, Latrobe, Ligonier and Wilpen responded.

A week ago, firefighters responded to a blaze less than a mile away that destroyed a two-story garage and damaged the siding of a house on Nature Run Road. No injuries were reported in that fire, either.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ppeirce_trib.