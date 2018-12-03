Woman killed in Brookline mobile home fire

One woman was killed in a mobile home fire in Brookline on Wednesday, according to the Pittsburgh Public Safety Department.

The fire started on Whited Street about 3:40 p.m. and spread to a second mobile home, according to Tribune-Review News Partner WPXI.

Firefighters found the unidentified woman dead inside one of the homes.

The woman is believed to be in her 60’s, public safety officials said.

The fire was extinguished by about 5 p.m.

The cause is under investigation.