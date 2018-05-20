FILE - Madonna appears at the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York on May 4, 2019, in New York. Madonna has postponed her career-spanning 2023 ‘Celebration’ tour due to ‘serious bacterial infection’ and ICU stay, her manager Guy Oseary confirmed on Wednesday. The tour was set to kick-off in Vancouver on July 15. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Winfield to dump fire department, get service from outside township

 
Starting in September, fire protection for Winfield Township’s 3,500 residents will come from other communities.

Township supervisors say they will direct Butler County 911 to stop dispatching the Winfield Fire Department to calls within the township because of what supervisors say are long-standing failures by the department to comply with changes sought by supervisors.

In August, the county will be instructed to dispatch fire companies from Buffalo and Jefferson townships and Saxonburg, “depending on which is closest to the address in the township of the call,” to all fire calls in Winfield, according to Adam Hartwig, township secretary.

“We no longer will recognize the Winfield department as the township’s department after Aug. 30,” he said.

Hartwig said talks are under way with officers from the other departments to prepare for the change.

Winfield fire Chief John Hartman didn’t return calls nor text messages seeking comment. Calls to other fire department officers also were not returned.

“This is sad, but it’s something that has to be done,” Supervisor Glenn Nagle said.

“We’ve been working with the fire department for 10 years with issues and we reminded them. This is not an overnight thing,” Supervisor Michael Robb said.

Supervisors insist that the fire department needs up-to-date training and proof of reorganization.

In 2014, the state auditor general found irregularities in the department’s relief association fund, which uses money from a state tax on out-of-state fire insurance premiums.

In 2015, state police charged former fire department treasurer Jodie Lynn Undercuffler of Jefferson with theft of almost $68,000. She eventually pleaded guilty to forgery and theft. Three other charges were dismissed.

In June 2017, supervisors sent a letter to the fire department, reminding officers there of the needed changes.

“That June letter was a wake-up call. They did some things, but not all. We had hoped that the fire department would have used the letter to raise community support,” Supervisor Matthew Klabnik said.

“We are the ones with the responsibility to protect the public. This is sad, but it’s something we’ve had to do,” he said.

Hartwig said the township annually sends about $8,400 in a contribution to the department and each year pays about $20,000 for the department’s workers’ compensation insurance. That also will stop at the end of August.

Nagle said it’s “unlikely” the fire department can correct things to prevent the change before then.

Butler County Department of Emergency Services Director Steve Bicehouse, who also is a longtime firefighter, said the decision about who is officially “recognized” as the township fire company is up to the elected board of supervisors, not to 911.

“It’s the supervisors’ responsibility. It’s up to them,” Bicehouse said.

Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4711, cbiedka@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ChuckBiedka.