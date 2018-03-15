Old William Penn reopened in Murrysville following school bus fire
Old William Penn Highway has reopened between Borland Farm Road and Export Tire in Murrysville after a vacant bus caught fire Wednesday afternoon.
The fire was reported around 4:15 p.m., according to Westmoreland County emergency dispatchers. Only the driver was on board when the bus caught fire near Oregon Street, according to Murrysville Police Chief Tom Seefeld.
The A.J. Myers bus is part of the Franklin Regional School District’s bus fleet, according to district communications director Cara Zanella.
Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.