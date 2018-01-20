Accidental fire at Hempfield door maker started in paint booth, officials believe

A fire Friday morning at a Hempfield manufacturer appears to have started in a paint booth, according to Bruce Beitel, township director of public safety.

Employees were working at Tiger Door in the Hempfield Industrial Park at about 7:45 a.m. when the fire was reported, he said.

Firefighters extinguished flames that traveled into the duct work and roof of the rear of the building. Damage to the Garden Street structure was minimal.

The fire appears to be accidental, but the township fire marshal is investigating, Beitel said.

The building was evacuated, and no one was injured.

The company manufactures a variety of specialty fiberglass doors, according to its website.

