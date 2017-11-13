Leechburg family of 6 homeless after Sunday night fire

A family of six can’t return home after a fire severely damaged their home on Washington Avenue in Leechburg on Sunday evening, according to Tom Foster, chief of the borough’s volunteer fire department.

The blaze broke out in the two-story, frame house about 7 p.m. Firefighters were able to knock it down quickly, Foster said.

The second floor, where the fire started, was severely damaged, he said.

The family who lived in the house lost most of their belongings, according to the Rev. Gary Lyon, who also is a Leechburg firefighter.

Four of the residents are between the ages of 13 and 19.

The Red Cross and Salvation Army are expected to help, Lyon said.

Donations to the family can be made by contacting Leechburg’s fire department at 724-842-3141.

Foster was investigating the cause of the blaze Sunday night.

Mary Ann Thomas is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4691, mthomas@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaThomas_Trib.