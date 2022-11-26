California fireworks show likely sparked hotel rooftop blaze

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — A famous Southern California fireworks display likely sparked a small blaze Friday atop a historic inn’s roof, officials said.

No injuries were reported in the fire, which occurred on the roof of the Mission Inn Hotel and Spa in Riverside, according to Battalion Chief Pat Hopkins.

The fireworks display began around 5:30 p.m. Friday and the blaze was reported about six minutes later by firefighters with hoses who were already on the hotel’s rooftop as a precaution, Hopkins said. The extent of the damage was not immediately clear.

The Mission Inn is a National Historic Landmark and its roots date back to 1876 when it was an adobe boardinghouse, according to the inn’s website. The fireworks display kicked off the 30th anniversary of the inn’s holiday celebration called the “Festival of Lights.”

The city of Riverside is about 55 miles (88 kilometers) east of downtown Los Angeles.