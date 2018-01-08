Body found at site of Elizabeth Borough blaze
A house fire in Elizabeth Borough originally thought to be at an abandoned and unoccupied house turned out to be a fatal incident.
Allegheny County spokeswoman Amie Downs said first responders reported a body on the porch of the house.
County homicide detectives and the medical examiner were dispatched to the scene.
The call for the fire in the 700 block of Williamsport Road came into Allegheny County 911 about 7:30 p.m. Sunday.
Crews were still on the scene at 9 p.m., Downs said in a release.
Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4680, emilybalser@tribweb.com or via Twitter @emilybalser.