Route 30 in Ligonier reopens after house fire brought wires down

Investigators said a fire that damaged a home and closed a portion of Route 30 east of Ligonier early Friday was caused by a space heater left running inside a nearby shed.

The state police fire marshal’s office ruled the 4:30 a.m. fire in the 1600 block of Route 30 was accidental, Waterford Assistant Fire Chief Patrick Kromel said.

“It actually started in a shed and spread ... catching the west side of the home on fire. No one currently lives in the home,” Kromel said.

The fire caused moderate damage to the home, located in the vicinity of Ligonier Beach in Ligonier Township.

“The fire was going good when we arrived, but we were able to knock it down pretty quick,” Kromel said.

The fire ignited overhead wires, which fell across Route 30 and caused the road to be closed until about 7:15 a.m., Kromel said. Several area fire departments responded.

