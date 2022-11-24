Bell stolen from Louisiana fire and police memorial

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — A bell has been stolen from a Louisiana memorial to firefighters and police which has also been vandalized several times this year, authorities said.

The memorial bell at the Shreveport Police and Fire Memorial was taken sometime between Monday and Wednesday, police said in a statement.

The memorial, maintained by the Rotary Club, has been spray painted and otherwise damaged several times this year, police said. Off-duty officers have helped clean up the damage.

A reward is being offered to recover the bell and arrest the people who took it.

Ringing a bell traditionally represents the end of an emergency call so first responders could return home.