Ex-fire chief of Sparks faces arraignment on 4 drug charges

SPARKS, Nev. (AP) — The former fire chief of Sparks is facing a Jan. 31 arraignment on four felony drug charges.

The Reno Gazette Journal reports that the charges against Mark Lawson date back to October 2020.

Court documents show the charges include possession of between 14 and 28 grams of a controlled substance and possession with intent to sell a controlled substance with a gang enhancement.

The Sparks City Council approved Lawson’s hiring to the $200,000 per year job on Nov. 28.

But on Dec. 5, Sparks City Manager Neil Krutz informed fire department staff that serious criminal charges were about to be filed against the new chief.

“I met with Chief Lawson and asked for his resignation and he granted it,” Krutz told the Reno Gazette Journal. “He’s no longer employed by the city of Sparks.”

Two division chiefs are alternating in the position until a new chief is hired.

It was unclear Sunday if Lawson has a lawyer yet.

A Sparks spokesperson said the city would have no further comment about the former fire chief.