Officials: Jacket hot from dryer sparks blaze at NC home

BURLINGTON, N.C. (AP) — A jacket hot from a dryer sparked a fire that damaged a North Carolina home early Tuesday, a fire official said.

Firefighters responded to a home on Herman Blue Court in Burlington around 12:20 a.m. and found light smoke coming from the home, the Burlington Fire Department said in a news release. Firefighters found a fire in a bedroom and it took them about 15 minutes to put it out.

The fire was found to be accidental and caused by “excessively hot” laundry taken from the dryer to the bedroom, where clothes and furniture caught fire, officials said. Damage is estimated at $30,000.

Fire department spokesperson Daniel Shoffner said the resident pulled laundry from the dryer and put it in the bedroom before leaving for work, WFMY-TV reported . The pile included a jacket made from synthetic material with tags suggesting hang drying instead of using the dryer, Shoffner said. The jacket smoldered and eventually the clothes combusted, he said.

Shoffner said he had never heard of this happening before.

Resident Anthony Mebane said he was at work when his alarm company reported his fire alarm going off. Mebane, a safety control officer who manages fire safety at work, said he couldn’t believe it when he learned the cause.