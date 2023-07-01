People run away during clashes with police in the center of Lyon, central France, Friday, June 30, 2023. French President Emmanuel Macron urged parents Friday to keep teenagers at home and proposed restrictions on social media to quell rioting spreading across France over the fatal police shooting of a 17-year-old driver. Writing on wall reads in French "Justice for Nahel" (AP Photo/Laurent Cipriani)
U.S. News

Fires damage Phoenix homes amid 110 degree heat, officials warn of July 4 dangers

 
PHOENIX (AP) — A series of fires seriously damaged at least three homes amid blistering tempeatures in eastern Phoenix on Friday and burned parts of several others after hot embers blew onto roofs and into trees.

There were no reports of injuries, and the cause was under investigation. Nearly 100 firefighters were deployed to combat the fires.

Phoenix Fire Capt. Rob McDade said they served as an ominous warning about the fire danger ahead of fireworks-fueled Fourth of July celebrations in extremely hot, dry conditions.

“The hot embers get airborne and land on rooftops and start tree fires,” McDade told ABC-15 in Phoenix. “We don’t know what started this, but it’s a great time to remind everybody this is going to be a very long, hot Fourth of July.”

The temperature hit a high of 110 degrees Fahrenheit (43 Celsius) at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport on Friday and should reach 115 (46 C) this weekend, the National Weather Service said.