Boy, 8, dies after being rescued from Carrick house fire

An 8-year-old boy critically injured in a house fire Sunday in the Carrick section of Pittsburgh has died, according to the Allegheny County Medical Examiner.

Aiden Katip died around 1 p.m. Wednesday; he was injured when a home on the 2200 block of Westmont Avenue caught fire about 4:30 a.m. Sunday.

A second child, age 3, and a woman, 34, also injured in the blaze, were transported to local hospitals in critical condition, officials said. Information on their conditions was not immediately available.

